Man charged with attempted murder in St. Charles shooting

A McHenry County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a home invasion Saturday in St. Charles.

It's also possible that Panagiotis Koutroumbis, 26, of Wonder Lake, could be charged with first-degree murder for the death of an accomplice, a prosecutor said Monday.

Koutroumbis is being held on $1.5 million bail. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion with a weapon, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

A prosecutor told Kane County Judge Alice Tracy that the charges allege Koutroumbis and two other men entered an apartment on the 100 block of Walnut Street, tied people up and demanded money and drugs.

It's unclear what happened next. But prosecutors say semi-automatic weapons were used.

As Koutroumbis was leaving the apartment, he dragged the body of a deceased person in an attempt to conceal the death, according to prosecutors.

St. Charles police have not released any information or responded to a request for comment.

A resident who lives in the building told the Daily Herald that the shooting happened at night.