 

Inspired by King's vision, Arlington Heights volunteers prepare meals for homeless shelter

  • Hannah Lee, left, cuts up garlic as Eileen Owens waits to stir in butter for garlic bread Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. They're both from Arlington Heights.

      Hannah Lee, left, cuts up garlic as Eileen Owens waits to stir in butter for garlic bread Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. They're both from Arlington Heights. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Melissa Sang, left, and her daughter, Emily Sang, both of Arlington Heights, help make garlic bread for a local PADS homeless shelter Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Makerplace kitchen. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event saw about 30 volunteers plus library staff members making meals for the shelter.

      Melissa Sang, left, and her daughter, Emily Sang, both of Arlington Heights, help make garlic bread for a local PADS homeless shelter Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Makerplace kitchen. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event saw about 30 volunteers plus library staff members making meals for the shelter. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Neal Parker, back center, oversees a group of volunteers making lunches for a PADS shelter Monday at the library's Makerplace commercial kitchen. The service event was held to recognize the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

      Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Neal Parker, back center, oversees a group of volunteers making lunches for a PADS shelter Monday at the library's Makerplace commercial kitchen. The service event was held to recognize the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Steve and Katey Rish of Arlington Heights volunteer Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event making meals for a local PADS shelter.

      Steve and Katey Rish of Arlington Heights volunteer Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event making meals for a local PADS shelter. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 1/16/2023 5:38 PM

To help honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Arlington Heights Memorial Library offered its patrons an opportunity Monday to give back to the community.

About 30 volunteers joined library staff members in a day of service, preparing meals in the library's Makerplace kitchen for a local PADS homeless shelter.

 

Two sessions were held in the afternoon, during which attendees ages 12 and up made lunches and dinners for about 30 people who receive shelter on Tuesday nights at the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights.

Bag lunches included sandwiches, chips, fruit and granola bars. For dinner, crews made pasta, garlic bread, fresh salad and dessert. 

Neal Parker, the library's programs and exhibits specialist, said the library has held service projects in the past, but this was the first time using the Makerplace resource. Opened in 2021 at 112 N. Belmont Ave. -- formerly the village's first stand-alone library -- the Makerspace features a commercial kitchen as well as 3-D printers, laser cutters, computers, sewing equipment and more.

"Libraries are gathering spaces and leaders in the community," Parker said. "Our library plays an essential role in connecting Arlington Heights community members with resources and opportunities, including through events such as this."

"We're inspired by Dr. King's vision of the 'Beloved Community' in which everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger and hate," he added. "Programs like this one are a great example of the library's mission, vision and values in action."

Supplies for the event were funded through the library's program budget, though organizers could seek food donations if the library continues offering the space to prepare meals for the homeless.

Parker expressed the staff's thankfulness for the work the church and residents are doing for the community and said they look forward to future opportunities.

