Free CPR classes in Kane County

Kane County residents can get free CPR training throughout February.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office, Kane County Health Department and Advocate Sherman Hospital are teaming up to provide the classes in recognition of National Heart Month. There are 24 classes with a total of 720 slots available.

The format will follow the American Heart Association's Heart Saver CPR class and will not provide certification. Online registration is available.

First responders and health care providers who need basic life skills certification, can contact Nickey Franzen, sheriff's office CPR coordinator, at franzennicole@co.kane.il.us to register.