Elgin seeking nominations for Mayor's Awards for Preservation

The Elgin Heritage Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 Mayor's Awards for Historic Preservation.

Applications are available on the city's website and are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

The awards are given to individuals, groups and organizations who lead a preservation project, save one or more historical properties, educate and promote an awareness of Elgin's heritage, conduct creative historic projects relating to archival or object collections, or maintain a continuous cultural or historical organization for 50 years or more.

The commission also uses the event to educate the community about the value of Elgin's unique architecture, neighborhoods and history.

There are eight award categories each year.

The winners will be announced at the Mayor's Awards event scheduled for May 2 at Frida's Party Room, historically the Waverly Hotel Stables, at 219 W. Highland Ave. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 7 p.m.

For more information or to obtain a nomination form, call Historic Preservation Planner Christen Sundquist at (847) 931-6004 or visit cityofelgin.org/mayorawards.