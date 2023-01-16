Economist Laffer headlines this year's Barrington Town-Warming

Economist Arthur Laffer, a onetime policy adviser to former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker for the sixth annual Barrington Town-Warming on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Laffer is known as the "Father of Supply Side Economics," as well as the namesake for the "Laffer Curve," which illustrates the theoretical relationship between rates of taxation and levels of government revenue. In 2019, Laffer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Laffer will appear virtually at this year's event, which also will feature in-person panel discussions on the future of energy and the future of our social institutions, including work, family, religion and education. Among those scheduled to appear are WGN radio personality John Williams, Peter Alter, the chief historian at the Chicago History Museum, and poet John Maxwell.

The Barrington Town-Warming is a re-creation of a robust lecture series held in town during the post-Depression era. Since its revival, keynote speakers have included former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin, and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson.

The theme for this year's gathering is "Our Own Roaring '20s: What's Happening in the Present and What We See for the Future." It will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom of Barrington's White House, with a cocktail reception to follow.

The Town-Warming is a fundraiser for the Barrington Cultural Commission. Tickets are $150 and include continental breakfast, boxed lunch and cocktail reception. Seating is limited. For tickets and information, go to www.barringtonswhitehouse/events.

The presenting sponsor is Northern Trust; audiovisual sponsor is Kim Duchossois.