Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce offers 2023 Lauren Brown Memorial Scholarship

The 2022 BACC Lauren Brown Memorial Scholarship Award Recipients were (left to right): Alejandra Vega, Jack Hayden, Tyler Groom, Maiya Foster, Kaelyn Deacon and Lily Dale. Scholarship recipients not pictured: Kaleb Koch, Annika Llerena and Josh Wickstrom. Courtesy of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) is seeking applicants for the 2023 Lauren Brown Memorial Scholarship.

Applicants can apply at BarringtonChamber.com or through the Chamber office, located at 190 E. James St. in Barrington.

Eligible students must be from the Barrington area or the student of an employee of a Chamber member business.

BACC awards the scholarships each spring to local high school students pursuing higher education through a university, community college, or vocational/trade certification program. Scholarships range from $500 to $1,500.

Completed applications must be in by March 15.

For more information, call (847) 381-2525.

The scholarship is named after Lauren Brown, who worked for the Chamber for several years and lost her battle with cancer at the age of 29.