Arts programs in Arlington Heights, Elgin, Naperville receive federal grants

Arts programs in Arlington Heights, Elgin and Naperville were among 80 across Illinois to receive federal financial support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The suburban recipients include $20,000 for the Illinois High School Art Exhibition (aka IHSAE) in Arlington Heights; $10,000 for the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra in Elgin; and $10,000 for the BrightSide Theatre Inc. in Naperville.

Democratic U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced the full list of Illinois recipients Friday.

"Arts like theater, music and design are some of the building blocks of a community's culture," Duckworth said. "I'm glad this federal support will help allow arts programs across Illinois to continue fostering, sharing and promoting connection and creativity in their communities."

"Despite the devastating impact from the pandemic, the arts community has proven its resilience," said Durbin. "The arts have not only played a major role in our state's economy, but they have made substantial contributions to our communities, making these federal investments all the more important."