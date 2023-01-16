 

Arlington Heights police station wins masonry award

  • Arlington Heights recently received an Excellence in Masonry Award from the Masonry Advisory Council for its police station at 200 E. Sigwalt St.

      Arlington Heights recently received an Excellence in Masonry Award from the Masonry Advisory Council for its police station at 200 E. Sigwalt St. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/16/2023 10:48 AM

Arlington Heights recently was awarded an Excellence in Masonry Award for Best Governmental project for the facade of its new police station.

The award, given by the Masonry Advisory Council, recognizes outstanding architectural design and creativity, as well as the execution of excellence in masonry work, according to village documents.

 

The competition, which drew nearly 100 entries, applauds the creative and functional use of brick, block, and stone materials for projects in the Chicago and northwest Indiana regions. The eight judges included licensed architectural and engineering professionals, as well as instructors in the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers District Council Training Center.

The two-story, 70,500-square-foot facility opened in 2019 at 200 E. Sigwalt St. In 2020, it received a national Project of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 