Arlington Heights police station wins masonry award

Arlington Heights recently was awarded an Excellence in Masonry Award for Best Governmental project for the facade of its new police station.

The award, given by the Masonry Advisory Council, recognizes outstanding architectural design and creativity, as well as the execution of excellence in masonry work, according to village documents.

The competition, which drew nearly 100 entries, applauds the creative and functional use of brick, block, and stone materials for projects in the Chicago and northwest Indiana regions. The eight judges included licensed architectural and engineering professionals, as well as instructors in the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers District Council Training Center.

The two-story, 70,500-square-foot facility opened in 2019 at 200 E. Sigwalt St. In 2020, it received a national Project of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association.