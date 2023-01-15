Racers speed through old Sam's Club during Soap Box Derby in Batavia

With eight-foot ramps and 200-foot-long tracks, the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby took over the former Sam's Club in Batavia for a weekend of racing.

Two dozen young racers ages 7 to 20 participated in the contests, with drivers arriving from eight states, including the reigning world champion from Kentucky, to compete.

Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby holds six races throughout the year, including three outdoor races. They'll be back in Batavia on Feb. 18 and 19, as well as March 18 and 19. Their first outdoor races of the year will be May 6 and 7 in Naperville.

Racers this weekend accumulated points to get an invitation to the 2023 All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships, which are held in Akron, Ohio in July.