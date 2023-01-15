McHenry County Conservation District adds 49 acres in 'high-quality' area

The McHenry County Conservation District has acquired an additional 49 acres in the Dutch Creek headwaters area in McHenry Township -- portions of which are shown here -- through a $235,000 grant. Courtesy of the McHenry County Conservation District

The Clean Energy Community Foundation has awarded the McHenry County Conservation District a $223,500 grant to acquire 40 acres near McHenry.

The property, south of Ringwood Road and east of Pioneer Road, includes an additional 9-acre gift from the heirs of Ronald E. Heuer, the conservation district announced.

The land lies within the Dutch Creek headwaters and contains about 14 acres of wetlands, 10 acres of remnant oak savanna and two acres of prairie. It is directly contiguous to several previously protected natural areas, bringing the total protected area to almost 300 acres, according to the district.

The Dutch Creek headwaters is "an area known for its high-quality natural areas, critical groundwater-fed wetlands and presettlement oak stands," Ed Collins, the conservation district's director of land preservation and natural resources, said in a statement.

The 300-acre headwaters region "completes a 30-year journey" by the conservation district to protect the land and includes a portion of land donated by the Pioneer Christmas Tree Farm, Collins said.

In addition to the acquisition grant, the Clean Energy Community Foundation awarded $10,000 for restoration activity, which will occur over the next 12 months and include seeding with native grasses and the removal of invasive brush.