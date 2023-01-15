Lake County announces 30th year of Adopt-A-Highway program

The Lake County Division of Transportation announced 27 roads are available for volunteer groups to adopt this year.

Under the Adopt-A-Highway program, which is in its 30th year, groups commit to cleaning the side of their designated road twice a year. Groups will be provided with high-visibility vests, trash bags and safety information by the county.

Group members must be at least 10 years old, and minors must have adult supervision.

Those interested have until the end of January to sign up through the county's website or by calling Keely Wells, the program's coordinator, at (847) 377-7472.