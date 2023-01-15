'He paved the way for us': Aurora-based group has an MLK celebration full of song and awards

Agape Connection's 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration was back in person Sunday for the first time since the pandemic.

More than 200 people attended the sold-out event, which benefits the Aurora-based organization's children and youth programs, including their Sankofa Saturday School of History, Culture and Creativity, visits to fine arts performances such as the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, and other enrichment programs.

"We want children to know about their African heritage, about dance, about music, about art, all of that," Agape board member Mary Hawkins said. "We try to promote cultural and educational aspects of the entire African diaspora."

The nonprofit, community-based organization formed more than 30 years ago.

The event, held at Cathedral of Grace St. John in Aurora, featured several awards and renditions of "We Shall Overcome" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," followed by a luncheon.

The Agape Award was given to the Dunham Foundation for its continued support of the organization.

"The unique experience that they provide young children in their community is unlike anywhere else," said Lindsay Cochrane, program director for the foundation. "It's a privilege to be involved with an organization that can provide such an incredible cultural experience for kids, not only to be able to appreciate their own culture but to understand other cultures."

Peter Eta, a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School, was one of three area students awarded MLK Character Awards. The awards are given to junior and senior young men who have exhibited high moral character, volunteerism, leadership and visionary potential.

"Just to receive an award with his name is a true honor," Eta said afterward. "He paved a path for us as Black individuals, and I hope that other Black youth continue to follow in the same footsteps."