Five juveniles arrested after carjacking, burglaries outside Des Plaines hotels

Five juveniles have been arrested in connection with a carjacking and a string of burglaries of vehicles early Sunday morning at hotels in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police responded to a report of a vehicular hijacking outside a hotel at 1450 E. Touhy Ave. at approximately 5:09 a.m., they said. Several boys wearing masks robbed a 37-year-old woman at gunpoint and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53, police said.

Officers tracked the vehicle as it traveled into Chicago and notified the Chicago Police Department. Chicago police found the vehicle on the 85000 block of South Sangamon Street and arrested the five boys.

Further investigation connected the suspects to numerous burglaries in the same hotel's parking lot as well as another one at 2175 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, just before the carjacking.

Police continue to investigate.