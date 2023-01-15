Aurora police looking for missing woman
Updated 1/15/2023 2:08 PM
Aurora police are asking for the public's help in their search for a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Michaley Hadden is described as approximately 5-foot-9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair.
She may be in the Joliet area, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Unit at (630) 256-5500.
Anyone who locates her should call 911.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.