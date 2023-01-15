Aurora police looking for missing woman

Aurora police are asking for the public's help in their search for a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Michaley Hadden is described as approximately 5-foot-9 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair.

She may be in the Joliet area, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Unit at (630) 256-5500.

Anyone who locates her should call 911.