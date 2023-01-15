16-year-old shot and killed in Des Plaines

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night, Des Plaines police said.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired and found the teenage boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures by Des Plaines firefighter/paramedics did not succeed, police said.

Police said there was no threat to the public and they're still investigating.