Suburban Skyview: frozen fog clings to the trees and farmland

Freezing fog is generally not what you want to hear in your morning weather report.

It can cause dangerous black ice on the roadways and slippery conditions on sidewalks.

But when that same frozen fog clings to trees and farmland, as pictured here west of Geneva, it can be a beautiful sight.

So next time frozen fog is in the forecast, make a plan to drive -- carefully -- to a wooded area to see the pretty side of otherwise less-than-ideal conditions.

