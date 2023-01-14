 

Suburban Skyview: frozen fog clings to the trees and farmland

  • Frozen fog clings to trees and farm land west of Geneva on Monday, January 9, 2023

      Frozen fog clings to trees and farm land west of Geneva on Monday, January 9, 2023 Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Jeff Knox
 
 
Updated 1/14/2023 5:19 PM

Freezing fog is generally not what you want to hear in your morning weather report.

It can cause dangerous black ice on the roadways and slippery conditions on sidewalks.

 

But when that same frozen fog clings to trees and farmland, as pictured here west of Geneva, it can be a beautiful sight.

So next time frozen fog is in the forecast, make a plan to drive -- carefully -- to a wooded area to see the pretty side of otherwise less-than-ideal conditions.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 