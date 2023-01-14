Elgin's annual MLK prayer breakfast returns in person to ECC
Updated 1/14/2023 11:39 AM
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elgin's 38th annual prayer breakfast honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. returned in person Saturday at Elgin Community College.
Event co-chair Janice Hare kicked off the celebration with an uplifting speech in front of a packed audience.
"It's exciting to be able to see people again," she said. "A lot of people have been through a lot of things in the past 2 1/2 years."
Each year, the breakfast is themed after a King quote. This year's theme was, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?.'"
Ceremony host April Wells, gifted coordinator for Elgin Area School District U-46, also spoke before the breakfast started.
