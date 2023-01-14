 

Curling, ice skating and Disney characters add to Frozen Fest fun in Glen Ellyn

  • Chris Lalla of Oak Brook demonstrates curling for his son, Mason, 1, during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

      Chris Lalla of Oak Brook demonstrates curling for his son, Mason, 1, during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Emmy Stack, 3, of Glen Ellyn sips hot cocoa during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

      Emmy Stack, 3, of Glen Ellyn sips hot cocoa during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rosie Rodriquez, 7, of Villa Park skates on the Polar Plaza synthetic ice during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

      Rosie Rodriquez, 7, of Villa Park skates on the Polar Plaza synthetic ice during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 1/14/2023 3:58 PM

Children and their parents got a chance to enjoy the outdoors with curling and skating on synthetic ice along with characters from the Disney movie "Frozen" during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

Polar Plaza, a synthetic ice popup rink gave kids a realistic skating experience during the free event, and the synthetic curling sheet gave them a chance to try their hand at a Winter Olympics favorite sport.

 

Organizers gave out goody bags at the entrance, and winter-themed cookies and hot cocoa were available for purchase.

Kids also had their photo taken with "Frozen" characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

"It's just a free event for them to come out and see the characters, try out the ice and hang out," said Stacey Lim, superintendent of facilities for the Glen Ellyn Park District.

