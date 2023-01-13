Schneider's office to collect Valentines for veterans

For the seventh year, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's office will collect and distribute Valentine's Day cards to local veterans, his office announced Friday.

Those interested are encouraged to drop off cards at Schneider's Lincolnshire office at 111 Barclay Blvd, suite 200 through Feb. 10. Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat whose 10th district includes much of Lake County and portions of northern Cook County, said he was delighted at how the community has embraced the program.

"A small gesture like a Valentines card is a much-appreciated way to let our district's veterans know they are loved and appreciated," Schneider said in the release.

Those with questions about the program are encouraged to call the Lincolnshire office at (847) 383-4870.