Registration open for Antioch farmers market

Registration is underway for food and craft vendors for the 2023 Antioch Farmers Market.

The Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday, beginning June 8 through Sept. 14, at the northwest corner of Main Street (Route 83) and Orchard Street. According to the Lake County Department of Transportation, about 11,600 cars travel past the site of the farmers market every day.

Call the parks and recreation office at (847) 395-2160 or visit the office at antioch.il.gov/.