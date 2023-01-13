Open seat on the Mundelein Arts Commission

The Mundelein Arts Commission is accepting applications for an open seat in the group.

The 10-member commission works to enhance life in Mundelein through cultural, visual and performance art. It has staged writing and photography contests and helped bring public art to town, among other tasks.

The vacancy arose this month when one member resigned.

Members must live or work in Mundelein and are appointed by the mayor.

Applications are available at bit.ly/3IM9RXb. Applications should be emailed to info@mundelein.org.

More information can be found at mundelein.org/MAC.