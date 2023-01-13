Lake County property transfers for Dec. 7-12, 2023

Antioch

$431,500; 1258 Heritage Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jarek Dombrowski

$330,000; 73 W Old Mill Trail, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kevin Kilzer to Jared Heinz

$325,000; 996 Timber Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Shawn Cailteux to Baird Larson

$325,000; 1780 Centennial Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Terry L Turner to Primitivo Padilla

$235,000; 40273 N Lake Blvd., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Belinda Palmer to Paul Brinley

$225,000; 601 Parkway Ave., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Judi Smith to Sherri Brannstrom

$185,000; 1260 Parkview Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Joseph N Dorjath to Elieser Salinas

$62,000; 39224 N Willow Lane, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Wendy Ann Yasak to Daniel Mateja

Beach Park

$155,000; 10399 W Waldo Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Evan Horan to Robert Allan Kutzler

Deerfield

$705,000; 750 Smoke Tree Road, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Adrienne E Lasin to Nicholas Weiss

$435,000; 1001 Castlewood Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Chad D Ford to Scott Berman

Fox Lake

$198,000; 7428 Crest Hill Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Chipping Wood Fund LLC to Ronald Lundin

$185,000; 500 Pistakee Parkway, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Shannon Grams to Michelle Rybicki

$105,000; 20 Lippincott Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Terry P Derose to Marla Wojcik

$70,000; 52 Oak Hill Colony Unit 10, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Tyler Baasch to Alex Dawson

Grayslake

$585,000; 1430 Prairie Trail, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Diane M Campione to David Fidler

$435,000; 632 Waterford Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Sarah M Origer to Rory J Garrity

$335,000; 231 Lenox Court, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Laurie Boone to Kyle Harrison

$325,000; 614 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Katie J Ptaszynski to Kurt Edward Henderson

$260,000; 33513 N Cherokee Court, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Olivia Salafatinos Barger to Samuel Pimpo

$220,000; 1070 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ariel Kumpula to Jeffery J Leuenberger

$180,000; 33328 N Eastwood Road, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kevin W Engbrecht to Ruben Cuevas

Gurnee

$395,000; 1992 Packard Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Sami Khayat to Robert A Seitz

$342,500; 16922 W Orchard Valley Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Melvin O Ness to Shepherd Labovitz

$259,000; 36705 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Barbara Brammer to Richard Huizache

$220,000; 6822 W Monticello Court, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Jamie A Jesse to Joan Seifert

$202,000; 34094 N White Oak Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Linda J Wickman to David M Taylor II

$195,000; 17806 W Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Thaddeus M Bond Sr to Maria Amoa

$138,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 207, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jesse Villanueva to Suzanne Etherton

Hainesville

$320,000; 138 W Tall Oak Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Jose G Liloia Flores to Sherisa Herran

$215,000; 37 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Derrick D Jackson to Jonatan Rosas

$177,000; 127 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Saad Muhammad to Jose A Rodriguez

Highland Park

$485,000; 1106 Princeton Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Adam Dilich to Ryan Johnson

$425,000; 940 Augusta Way Unit 210, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Homewerx LLC to Irene Bronstein

$418,000; 1468 Sherwood Road, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Paula Kowalkowski to Matthew J Dierkes

$375,000; 600 Broadview Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Harmony Industries Inc to Kevin S Robinson

$245,000; 1131 Deerfield Place, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Susan Mosky to Marina R Todorova

Highwood

$417,500; 140 Michigan Ave., Highwood; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by MLZ LLC to Jay Montgomery

$255,000; 500 Lake View Ave Unit 2B, Highwood; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Ryan Smith to Timothy W Giardina

Ingleside

$247,500; 26581 W Edward Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Shepherd W Labovitz to Ethan Boucek

Island Lake

$338,500; 507 Carriage Hill Road, Island Lake; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Greg Vogel to Timothy Clay Crawford

Kildeer

$605,000; 20940 N Middleton Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Christine Murphy to Maura K Honan

Lake Forest

$670,000; 1689 Stratford Court, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Anthony E Rusinak to Aaron Ferrer

$570,000; 1670 Harvard Court, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kevork M Derderian to Tiana E Cove

Lake Villa

$335,000; 695 Red Spruce Trail, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Scott C Junior to Tristan A Dollinger

$288,000; 37235 N Hillside Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Daniel J Bailey to Vladimir Pavlovic

$216,500; 1941 Hardwood Path, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to R J & Family Corp

Lake Zurich

$470,000; 180 Vista Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Peter Masters to James J Barnes

$430,000; 23477 N Garden Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Andrii Telepchuk to Alexander Dimayuga

Libertyville

$608,000; 1605 Virginia Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by James A Waring to Daniel Michael Klass

$570,000; 1120 Trevor Circle, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Edward W Eckhart to Sang Jin Lee

$515,000; 1550 N Saint Marys Road, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Paul J Kreitman to Paul Buss

$238,000; 321 Brainerd Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Salvatore D Abbadessa to Earl D Lillydahl

$185,000; 111 E Winchester Rd Unit A, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Nathalie Malats to Apurva Nitin Kulabkar

Lincolnshire

$745,000; 30 Melrose Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Sergin Ulinici to Scott E Greenspan

Lindenhurst

$289,500; 2311 Carriage Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Margaret Ferretti to Carlos Andres Naranjo Paida

Mundelein

$524,500; 513 E Hawley St., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Eastlake Mall Inc to Msa LP

$475,000; 1336 Turnberry Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mark Hector Y Galera to Corri D Fetman

$140,000; 409 Northshore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Kathleen A Bromead to Steven Michael Bracey

North Chicago

$275,000; 1312 20th St., North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Sergio Esquivel to Saul Guzman

$108,000; 1927 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Bina LLC to Valente Pablo Ayala Guadarrama

Round Lake

$360,000; 941 S Daybreak Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Kian Rizzo

$215,000; 369 S Litchfield Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Deven M Tolver to Javier Lopez

Round Lake Beach

$230,000; 1316 N Park Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Salvatore Olivet to Kevin Mcgough

$162,500; 1232 N Village Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Carl T Kraemer

$140,000; 1259 N Red Oak Cir Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Donald L Scofield to Carol Straus

$125,000; 1480 Spring Brook Ct Unit 2B, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Daman Chadha to Petros Mantzoukis

$85,000; 1314 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Allen Bartman to James Emiley

Vernon Hills

$450,000; 1274 Georgetown Way Unit 23-4, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Fred Zarbailov to Ningning Liu

$340,000; 1867 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by PLC Holdings LLC to Gemma Philage

$305,000; 303 W Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Oana Andreea Toma to Igor Polyarsky

$242,000; 886 Ann Arbor Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Xi Shao to Daria L Szymczyk

$207,500; 116 S Deerpath Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Toyoji Kawabata to Petar Dordevic

$205,000; 413 Fernwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Mcdonnell Family LP to Sangeetha Katharashala

$158,000; 330 Farmington Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Everett A Conner to Dennis Tomlinson

$157,000; 20 Echo Ct Unit 16, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Niketu Desai to Marina Mikhaylova

$135,000; 8 Echo Ct Unit 1, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Susan Staranowicz to Richard Szafraniec

Volo

$190,000; 1446 Prescott Drive, Volo; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Nicholas Walsh to Maria Karastamatis

Wadsworth

$225,000; 3050 Nicklaus Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Timothy P Hayden to Helen Greathouse

Wauconda

$415,000; 1732 Apple Valley Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Jason Mercer Pottinger to Christopher Lee Madl

$200,000; 25569 W Wilson Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by George Bouvier to Iulian Faur

Waukegan

$280,000; 1212 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by William J Mcclellan to Mario Chavez

$275,000; 1056 S West Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Marc E Gloria to Zitael Anderson

$255,000; 308 Stanley Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Adam T Rohrer to Ricardo Blanco

$180,000; 2712 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Richard Robert Bonney to Alex Escobedo Romero

$154,000; 2817 Yeoman St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Jesus Guzman

$150,000; 902 N Berwick Blvd., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Martin Cervantes to Felipe H Mendoza Galvan

$50,000; 3170 W Monroe St Unit 308, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Nancy I Holloway to Adam Zander

Winthrop Harbor

$167,500; 1005 Mary Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Jeffrey A Skelton to Erick Luna

Zion

$170,000; 1715 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Spaulding Group LLC to Sarah M Munoz

$170,000; 2314 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Jonathan E Triplett to Nico Joseph Bernardi

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.