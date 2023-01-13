Kane County property transfers for Nov. 21 to Dec. 8, 2023

Algonquin

$350,000; 480 Winding Canyon Way, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Lorena J Zepeda to Ma G Zepeda

$305,000; 2003 Magenta Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jennifer Jeffries to Mario Nunez

$295,000; 1560 Riverwood Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Richard J Ulrich to Jaime Martinez Sanchez

$235,000; 26 Cloverdale Court, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by John Sabella to Samson O Olasunkanmi

Aurora

$563,500; 2341 Inverness Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Andrew J Mansen to Matthew V Wiegel

$510,000; 2718 Kendridge Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Anchor Point Equity Inc to Swathi G Kuchipudi

$390,000; 868 Audubon Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Adam Petry to Calvin T Colon

$342,000; 2555 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Isuru Sawubhagya Godage to Sagynbek Matmuratov

$335,000; 1801 Thornapple Way, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Bipinkumar H Patel

$330,000; 548 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Zuhger M Mohammud to Ricardo Ulloa

$325,000; 2137 Hammel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Thomas C Hart Jr to Samuel A Cardenas Varela

$310,000; 1779 Hickory Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Gentle Remodeling Ltd to Jessica Kent

$292,500; 1106 Bromley Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Anne S Brownsey to Vinayeka Prabhakara

$285,000; 2467 Deerfield Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andrew Katz to Joemarie Juarez

$270,000; 534 Rockwell Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jennifer K Swanson to Bridget Petesch

$260,000; 514 Talma St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bradford Lee Clarke to Juan M Prado

$250,000; 2925 Worcester Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Melinda M Creech to Jose Rivera

$245,000; 1203 Summit Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Maria A Phillips to Juan Carlos Hernandez Sanchez

$237,000; 574 S Smith Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kimberly J Hickerson to Juan J Mendoza Rios

$227,500; 173 Braxton Ln Unit 46W, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Angela C Testa Kerivan to Sara Khan

$223,500; 1046 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Roberto Loza

$223,000; 817 S Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Rem Enterprises LLC; Real Estate to Monica N Vega

$220,000; 1127 Howell Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Frederick A Mahr to William Adamek

$217,000; 431 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Daniel C Kocunik to Agustin Nunez

$210,000; 528 Oak Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rosaisela Nanez to Jose Alfredo Lopez Tinoco

$206,000; 625 Oak Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Timothy J Massie to Nanda Otalora

$205,000; 2 S Glenwood Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kelly Rahn to Angela Marie Coltharp

$200,000; 2409 Courtyard Cir Unit 3, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Lorena Labastida to Sebastian Toppel

$185,000; 112 Stonewood Pl Unit 112, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Conor J Casey to Derrin Duffy

$182,000; 1758 Bridle Post Dr Unit 3C, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Brian W Birch to Mary L Bend

$175,000; 1321 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Raquel Robles to Michelle Alaniz

$166,000; 362 Springlake Ln Unit C, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Moline Trust to Chelsea M Cirino

$155,000; 451 N View St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Victor Ramos to Fermin Salmeron

$140,000; 851 S River St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to La Loma Properties LLC

$132,000; 1710 Felten Rd Unit 1B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Karim F Khamissi to Andrea D Gudino

$130,000; 2057 Charles Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jignesh Patel to Pablo Adan

$120,000; 820 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Bernard K Weiler to Araceli Mendoza

$100,000; 1940 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Karina L Mendez

$82,000; 1227 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Nancy J Trujillo to Jesus Ramirez Soriano

$80,000; 1636 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by All Green Landscaping Inc to Victor Garcia

$60,000; 418 Pierce St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Martin Padilla to Maria De Jesus Garcia Ramirez

Batavia

$512,000; 1070 Cleveland Ave., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Sharad Deshpande to William T Owens

$477,000; 143 N Dixon Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Nolan J Siegler to Steven H Stowe

$400,000; 1314 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ronnie L Gilkerson to Susan K Elz

$384,500; 2022 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Zijing Zhao

$365,000; 231 Oak St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Architectural Wood Products to David Koch

$340,000; 731 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Brian Dolan to Nicholas Pawlowski

Carpentersville

$250,000; 1626 Marlboro Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rafael Castillo to Juan Mora-cancino

$247,000; 130 Spring Ct N, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Nunzio Mauiaci to Yanet Morales

$222,000; 11 Golfview Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Alec Lamonica to Jose Ernesto Junez Soto

$200,000; 3 Golfview Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Ramiro Trevino to Jose Barboza

$192,000; 6710 Slate Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Reyna I Sankey to Mariana Zgherea

$175,000; 213 Sioux Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Adriana Samano to Jesse Silva

$133,500; 303 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Shailesh Virani to Emily Sue Warchol

Cary

$640,000; 28413 W Harvest Glen Circle, Cary; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Joseph Fasanella to Jeff Brewer

Elburn

$497,500; 1388 Souders Ave., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Eric E Bartha

$485,500; 1380 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rachel Borsellino-franken

$405,000; 1344 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Henry D Phillips

$377,000; 1073 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Matthew A Weberski

$232,500; 837 Shepherd Lane, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Bonnie M Poynor to Deborah Lundmark

Elgin

$711,500; 3623 Fewflower Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Overstreet Builders Inc to Mai Wilhour

$683,500; 3529 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Joachim O Karkosch

$631,000; 1823 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to William C Boschelli

$557,000; 1832 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Tashia J Clemons

$556,000; 161 Morning Glory Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jesal Patel

$521,500; 206 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ravi Kiran Babu Kandimalla

$504,000; 3541 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Jan Louise Maltby

$492,000; 1828 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Robert J Underwood

$417,000; 12N645 Jackson Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by David W Wilks to Anthony Boga

$410,000; 3477 Gallant Fox Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Colin R Muhlberger to Brett Anthony Weber

$370,000; 2351 Chesapeake Bay, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Donald E Petrella to Mitchell W Kramer

$347,500; 1530 Easy St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Nancy A Weishaar to Amy M Beribak

$337,500; 3864 Kingsmill Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Frank G Birkhead Jr to Anne Fairbairn

$280,000; 234 Longford Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Aljumaat Amilhasan to Piotr Krupa

$274,000; 4050 Pompton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Grace Anne Sibulo-lamarca to Juan Andres Velasquez Franco

$260,000; 2534 Hatfield Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mohammed A R Khan to Carlos Osuna

$257,500; 2452 Anna Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ferdinand R Mayamnes to Nicholas Karayannis

$250,000; 931 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Clarence F Wittenstrom to David W Wilks

$245,000; 814 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jeffrey Allen Bartel to Kyle Painter

$240,000; 49 N Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Margaret P Kennedy to Daniel A Quiceno

$235,000; 1164 Sherwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Lowell Lynde to Santiago Atunez Alvarado

$225,000; 1053 Delta Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Richard Velazco to Alexander Sawicki

$216,000; 620 Littleton Trl Unit 23 1, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Kelly Overholt to Angela Serbest

$205,000; 668 May St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Amy Beribak to Nicole M Parisi

$200,000; 374 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Michael G Barrer to Wanda Hernandez

$195,000; 631 Cleveland Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Roman A Estrada to Johana Reyes

$155,000; 346 Princeton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Tina M Burns to Jacob Beach

$155,000; 15 Creekside Cir Unit B, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kenneth Hall to Diane M Peliwo

$124,000; 711 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Volpe TRA LLC to Kennington Gardens LLC

$124,000; 207 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Volpe TRA LLC to Kennington Gardens LLC

$124,000; 204 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Volpe TRA LLC to Kennington Gardens LLC

$120,000; 1002 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Volpe TRA LLC to Kennington Gardens LLC

Geneva

$701,000; 190 Planters Row, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ap Therapy LLC to Sue Ann Nickel

$511,000; 641 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ryan Johnson to Andrew P Vosburg

$490,000; 734 Riverbank Drive, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Michael S Graves to Anna Bartnik

$470,000; 702 Redwing Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Laura S Irvin to Dominick Ferrara

$337,500; 1073 Geneva Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Henry Daniel Phillips to Felipe Rangel

$266,500; 2671 Stone Cir Unit 104, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Dana L Christensen to Richard A Hideg

$230,000; 1484 Joshel Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bradley Kairis to Edwin Sanchez Molina

Gilberts

$340,000; 45 Woodland Park Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Matthew Feldbusch to Elias Robles Jr

$310,000; 342 Pierce St., Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Richard Iskerka to Jose F Arriola

$210,000; 423 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Hidajet Omeragic to Diego Lopez

Hampshire

$486,000; 1237 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sharath Reddy Danda

$480,000; 1176 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ezequiel Valdovinos

$426,000; 1165 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bhanthava Krishna Kamisetty

$405,000; 42W611 Kiwi Court, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mari Kaye Rath to Alfredo Serna

$386,000; 552 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by NVR Inc to Roosevelt R Pruitt

$370,000; 511 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by NVR Inc to Christine Zabawski

$359,500; 709 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by NVR Inc to Daniel David Dennis

$349,000; 760 Elm St., Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Michael Armato to Richard C Schultz Sr

$337,000; 208 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Fred A Vicari to Robert Wichtendahl

$260,000; 223 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Linda M Srygler to Mia Carol Scott

Huntley

$350,000; 12360 Russet Lane, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Elmer D Lange to Mildred Diane Ronimous

Montgomery

$359,000; 1810 Broch Way, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Michael W Thomason to Antwan Parker

$350,000; 1707 Marilyn Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Scott L Clements to Dominique Brewer

$320,000; 2917 Aberdeen Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Kyle J Buscher

$230,000; 657 Kimberly Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bienvenido Quiles Jr to Erica S Martinez

$90,000; 1210 Lebanon St., Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Sherril A Jackson to Margarita Martinez Ferrer

North Aurora

$450,000; 329 S Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Wan Yong Jun to Lincolnway Real Estate Inc

$400,000; 2888 Mc Duffee Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Albert M Druzgala to John Wiesner

$345,000; 44 Oak Creek Court, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kaveh Shamloo to Kendall Williams

$300,000; 931 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Lynn S Fahlmark

$239,000; 109 N Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Axiom Home Investments LLC to Dora C Rodriguez

$211,000; 307 E Victoria Cir Unit 11-4, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Randy A Golembeck to Shon E Herbel

Pingree Grove

$430,000; 1678 Emma Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Yaswanth Iswar S Pavuluri

$402,500; 890 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by NVR Inc to Alexandra Ann Avery

$354,000; 561 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by NVR Inc to Lorenzo Sifuentes

$325,000; 1180 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Louis Robert Zavala Jr

$250,000; 2366 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Edward Perez

$210,000; 572 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Robert J Chmiel to Mariah Tuma

South Elgin

$509,000; 1023 Button Bush St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Khayroollo Polatov

$370,000; 1085 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Parth R Trivedi

$362,000; 567 N Haverhill Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel Miller to Jagtar Pal

$328,000; 1092 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Krists Klegeris

$322,000; 2334 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Theresa A Sherwood to Andrei Lupascu

$280,000; 9 Misty Court, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Paul Phorasavong to Amber Nicole Ross

$212,000; 289 Nicole Dr Unit F, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mary E Buono to Denise Kastner

$210,000; 1121 La Fayette Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Marcella Berry to Ricardo Olague

St. Charles

$710,000; 4520 Foxgrove Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by William C Sherman to Robert Gonnella Jr

$655,000; 4N449 Mark Twain St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Larry A Bussow to Marc T Morrisy

$575,000; 303 E Main St Unit 1, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Arlington Office Center II to 303 Main Stc LLC

$560,000; 340 Hamilton Road, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Amelia C Bumsted to Peter Ormerod

$550,000; 4N159 Wild Rose Road, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by David Faville to Steven Cameron

$540,000; 3012 Royal Queens Court, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Charles Abate to Peter Gus Neokratis

$539,000; 4209 Prestwick Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Lauren L Greene to Gerald P Geurts

$445,000; 42W578 Carol Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Patrick E Heise to Justin M Griffith

$365,000; 171 Birch Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert Joseph Alimondi to Scott F Klug

$350,000; 1803 Larson Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by David M Halick to David C Mccue

$310,500; 1518 Jewel Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel W Scherer to Piotr Lukasik

$300,000; 925 S 2nd St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sarah Klaper to Timothy Massie

$211,000; 1429 S 7th St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Neslund Holdings LLC Series A

$100,000; 38W633 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Joanne V Granquist to William R Sherry Jr

Sugar Grove

$520,000; 767 Evergreen Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Insurance Of Illinois Broker I to Marc Woodward

$430,000; 773 Ridgeview Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Ashley Pederson to Thomas John Gripp

$343,000; 920 Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Laura L Ebert

$270,000; 300 Yolane Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Patricia A Curry to John D Treadway Jr

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.