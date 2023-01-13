Elgin woman celebrates a century in style

After countless visits from well-wishers, cutting the cake and a champagne toast, birthday girl Alice Eichhorst said it was time to dance.

What better way to turn 100?

A resident of The Vines Senior Home in Elgin, Eichhorst was joined by roughly 75 family members, friends, local dignitaries and well-wishers she'd never met before who turned out to congratulate her with a party on her special day.

"I haven't been around this many people in a long time," Eichhorst said. "It's very exciting."

The 100-year-old has lived at The Vines for four years.

"She's just wonderful. We love her so much," said activity director Cathy Vaden, who posted about the birthday on an Elgin Facebook group page last week. The post received more than 1,000 likes and 250 comments.

"It was such an overwhelming response," Vaden said. "She deserves it."

More than 75 cards came in the mail. Herb's Bakery in Elgin and Sweets by Kash in Algonquin donated personalized cakes. Eichhorst received congratulatory letters from Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in addition to party visits from Elgin Mayor David Kaptain, council members Rose Martinez and Steve Thoren and representatives from the Elgin Police Department. Hanover Township officials said a proclamation was pending approval at the next meeting. A letter from President Joe Biden reportedly is on the way.

Eichorst was born in East Dundee but has lived in Elgin for nearly 80 years, working at iconic local businesses such as the Elgin Watch Factory and Ackemann's Department Store along the way.

She was driving until she was nearly 90 and lived on her own until age 96, when she moved into The Vines.

"She's probably more with it than I am," Vaden said.

Though it seems cliché to even ask, Eichorst said there are secrets to living to 100.

"No drinking or smoking -- well, maybe a little drinking. Take care of your body and pick good husbands. I had two good ones," she said.

She said she loved to dance with them, but now she dances only with Vaden.

"She makes sure I stay upright," she said.

When she's not dancing with Vaden, Eichhorst spends her days socializing with residents, knitting and crocheting. She and her roommate, also a yarn enthusiast, are known around the home as "The Knitwits."

"You're not going to put that in the paper, are you?" she asked with a laugh.

100: Centenarian worked at iconic Elgin businesses