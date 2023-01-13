DuPage County property transfers for Nov. 21 to Dec. 8, 2023

Addison

$488,000; 1009 W Gramercy Lane, Addison; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by G Bella Properties LLC to Ryan Rzepecki

$320,000; 4N155 Niles Ave., Addison; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by More One LLC to Rachel John

Aurora

$563,500; 2341 Inverness Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Andrew J Mansen to Matthew V Wiegel

$510,000; 2718 Kendridge Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Anchor Point Equity Inc to Swathi G Kuchipudi

$390,000; 868 Audubon Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Adam Petry to Calvin T Colon

$342,000; 2555 Westminster Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Isuru Sawubhagya Godage to Sagynbek Matmuratov

$335,000; 1801 Thornapple Way, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Bipinkumar H Patel

$330,000; 548 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Zuhger M Mohammud to Ricardo Ulloa

$325,000; 2137 Hammel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Thomas C Hart Jr to Samuel A Cardenas Varela

$310,000; 1779 Hickory Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Gentle Remodeling Ltd to Jessica Kent

$292,500; 1106 Bromley Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Anne S Brownsey to Vinayeka Prabhakara

$285,000; 2467 Deerfield Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andrew Katz to Joemarie Juarez

$270,000; 534 Rockwell Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jennifer K Swanson to Bridget Petesch

$260,000; 514 Talma St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bradford Lee Clarke to Juan M Prado

$250,000; 2925 Worcester Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Melinda M Creech to Jose Rivera

$245,000; 1203 Summit Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Maria A Phillips to Juan Carlos Hernandez Sanchez

$237,000; 574 S Smith Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kimberly J Hickerson to Juan J Mendoza Rios

$227,500; 173 Braxton Ln Unit 46W, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Angela C Testa Kerivan to Sara Khan

$223,500; 1046 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Roberto Loza

$223,000; 817 S Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Rem Enterprises LLC; Real Estate to Monica N Vega

$220,000; 1127 Howell Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Frederick A Mahr to William Adamek

$217,000; 431 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Daniel C Kocunik to Agustin Nunez

$210,000; 528 Oak Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rosaisela Nanez to Jose Alfredo Lopez Tinoco

$206,000; 625 Oak Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Timothy J Massie to Nanda Otalora

$205,000; 2 S Glenwood Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kelly Rahn to Angela Marie Coltharp

$200,000; 2409 Courtyard Cir Unit 3, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Lorena Labastida to Sebastian Toppel

$185,000; 112 Stonewood Pl Unit 112, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Conor J Casey to Derrin Duffy

$182,000; 1758 Bridle Post Dr Unit 3C, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Brian W Birch to Mary L Bend

$175,000; 1321 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Raquel Robles to Michelle Alaniz

$166,000; 362 Springlake Ln Unit C, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Moline Trust to Chelsea M Cirino

$155,000; 451 N View St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Victor Ramos to Fermin Salmeron

$140,000; 851 S River St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to La Loma Properties LLC

$132,000; 1710 Felten Rd Unit 1B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Karim F Khamissi to Andrea D Gudino

$130,000; 2057 Charles Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jignesh Patel to Pablo Adan

$120,000; 820 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Bernard K Weiler to Araceli Mendoza

$100,000; 1940 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Karina L Mendez

$82,000; 1227 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Nancy J Trujillo to Jesus Ramirez Soriano

$80,000; 1636 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by All Green Landscaping Inc to Victor Garcia

$60,000; 418 Pierce St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Martin Padilla to Maria De Jesus Garcia Ramirez

Bloomingdale

$380,000; 231 Lehigh Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Harold E Eisenmann to Plamen E Draganov

$203,000; 310 Northwestern Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Steven J Knasko to Edwin Lara Ramirez

Burr Ridge

$625,000; 61 Berkshire Court, Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Julie A Macdonald to Shuhana Khan

$210,000; 8086 Garfield Ave Unit 7 3, Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Joseph V Zalud Jr to Maher Rahman

Carol Stream

$245,000; 26W421 Macarthur Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Lauren Kaktis Brunke to Thomas Geier

$210,000; 465 Canterbury Dr Unit 13D2, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ann Leslie Marolf to James Lee Co LLC

Darien

$380,000; 2751 Whitlock Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Diane Borrowman to Troy Arbogast

$380,000; 1435 Coventry Court, Darien; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Mary D Tassi to Kara Leslie

$290,000; 6901 Brookbank Road, Darien; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Perry Heimer to Viridiana Lopez Pedraza

Downers Grove

$644,000; 3724 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Michael John Underdown to Gary Tackett

$415,000; 5621 Lyman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Hungate Real Estate Ventures to Brian Gutierrez

$235,000; 6003 Woodward Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Steven T Miller to Pa Properties 2006 LLC

Elmhurst

$460,000; 793 S Parkside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Gwen A Johnson to Steven Manassa

$400,000; 407 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Alice M Peterson to Quincy Van Eekeren

$300,000; 657 W Armitage Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Christopher John Dufort Sr to Michael E Langhammer

$295,000; 290 N Geneva Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by James D Kennedy to Mckenna Homes Inc

Glen Ellyn

$597,000; 374 Elm St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Kurt Berry to Matthew Goldsberry

$522,000; 239 Sawyer Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Alexander Daniel Severson to Jonathan Thoams Simoneau

$384,500; 1S530 Cotuit Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kelly L Yanan to Christopher G Menton

Glendale Heights

$489,000; 399 Wall St Unit A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by HRP Properties LLC to Wall St Holdings LLC

$358,000; 1906 Slayton Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Shant Kumar Daniel to Oussama Khalil

$315,000; 124 Berkshire Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Alexander Gerdes to Daniel J Marcuccilli

$300,000; 192 E Schubert Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Shafi Mohammed to Mohammed Anwar Sadatullah

$247,500; 2200 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Pietro Dinatale to Amy E Rothery

$160,000; 407 James Ct Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Victor Frankfurt to Lisa Patterson

$130,000; 204 Dunteman Dr Unit 302, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Lilia V Daez to Ingrid Dauguet

Hinsdale

$320,000; 5752 S Madison St., Hinsdale; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Li Zhen Lin to Jason Pai

Itasca

$550,000; 1252 Inverness Lane, Itasca; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Michael Amablile to Dean J Anderson

$328,500; 316 N Maple St., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by William James Dawson to Michael M Debartolo

Lemont

$350,000; 11S520 Dunham Road, Lemont; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Tomasz Bekas to Jeremy Hager

Lisle

$303,000; 861 Mckenzie Station Drive, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Jose E Arias to Charmi Shah

$256,000; 4571 Normandy Drive, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Bernarda Dah Chin Tsien to Kendall Partners Ltd

$175,500; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 4L, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kayla Bivens to Petra Skrickova

Lombard

$385,500; 418 W Saint Charles Road, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Daniel F Timm to Daniel Caruso

$304,000; 625 E Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Katarzyna A Jasper to Austin Allen Lynn

$290,000; 6 S Park Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Paradiso 6 South Park Ave LLC to Grinder Hill Properties LLC

$250,000; 420 W Harding Road, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Noble Icon LLC to Mario Samaniego

$200,000; 281 E Central Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Debra R Railsback to Timothy J Railsback

$165,000; 2005 S Finley Rd Unit 204, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Rita Kazmierczak to Michelle L Nyquist

$145,000; 1406 S Fairfield Ave Unit 48B, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Melba E Hudson to Miguel Angel Perez Mendoza

$135,500; 1331 S Finley Rd Unit 105, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Ralph F Cribari to Brian Zec

Naperville

$765,000; 3220 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by John Attanasio to Hussam Abdur Rab Syed

$625,000; 1336 Bayou Path Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carlton Etchison III to Ashish Sharma

$575,000; 1477 Farington Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by John B Fiduccia to Brian L Beasley

$530,000; 3328 Timber Creek Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Bradley D Stevens to Nirmala Prageet H S M Kumarage Don

$525,000; 612 Bowling Green Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Andrew Carlson to Mary Wilband

$523,000; 936 N Loomis St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Ronald S Kunkel to David Bettini

$460,500; 1149 Mary Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Renzhuo Wang to Redfinnow Borrower LLC

$421,500; 1012 Bainbridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ronald J Tuazon to Krzysztof Chalupka

$395,000; 25W257 Oldham Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Lance Shupe to Selina Davis

$390,000; 22 Pebblewood Trail, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Diane Shaffer to Kaitlin Munyon

$375,000; 1505 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Dinanath Sulakhe to Viktor Nikitin

$365,000; 29W220 103rd St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Leticia A Stark to Yiliang Wang

$345,000; 2572 Warm Springs Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Weobley52 Jr LLC to Wenchao Zheng

$270,000; 30W130 Maplewood Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Dam L Kim to Mawia Paul

$267,000; 922 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Jesse Mcgrath to Shelby L Parchman

$259,000; 4064 Alfalfa Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Oak Hill Development LLC to Patrick Millet Lee

$205,000; 351 S Whispering Hills Dr Unit C, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Natasha Trikha to Ashit Patel

Oak Brook

$143,500; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 6L, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Vicki A Rousis to Gabriel A Lagunas

$125,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 3B, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Gueorgui Simov to Joseph Santos

Roselle

$335,000; 441 Dee Lane, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Francesca Tyrpin to John W Pfeifer

$225,000; 941 Yosemite Trl Unit D8, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Regina Mancin to Patrick Jacobs

$210,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 107 & 204, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mohammed M Dhedhi to Desai Property LLC

$210,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 104 & 106, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mohammed Dhedhi to Desai Property LLC

Villa Park

$335,000; 6 W Rand Road, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Aleksandrs J Briedis to Ilyas Jabeen Farooqui

$315,000; 623 N 2nd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Daniel Hrobsky to Lee A Shirer

$285,000; 18W084 Jamestown Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Minhaj Ur Rehman to Aida Nukic

$260,000; 371 N Lincoln Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by John Squeo to Ashlee Pugh

$200,000; 18W273 Buckingham Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Abdul Mubeen to Jeremiah Nazario

$182,500; 1S219 Danby St., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ramiz Nukic to Anthony M Menotti

Warrenville

$387,000; 3S626 Everton Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sourav Madhopuria

West Chicago

$540,000; 28W410 Mack Road, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Anita M Krolczyk to Eugene C Gunther Jr

$277,000; 4N275 Kaelin Road, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Justin Voss

$125,000; 1029 Barber St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Laurentino Perez to Laurentino Perez

$95,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit A1K, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Oscar Mendoza to Marcelina Lopez Colin

Westmont

$329,500; 1125 Buttonwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Jose J Panangat to Febriela Batino

$322,500; 310 S Park St., Westmont; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Christopher J Fennell to Christine D Cercone

$236,000; 15 N Park St., Westmont; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Joseph Matthew Till to Ryan J Zeuske

Wheaton

$665,000; 2034 N Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mindaugas Razumas to John J Salidas

$491,000; 507 E Roosevelt Road, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Millennial Acquisitions LLC to Bryan Cameron

$430,000; 1945 Brentwood Ln E, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ruslan Seyfulov to Natale Panzeca

$410,000; 1701 Wilson Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ann Fairbairn to Joseph Collins

$390,000; 607 Bridle Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Brian T Dikun to George A Sandoval

$350,000; 819 E Willow Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Joann Westwater to Robert S Armstrong

$239,000; 831 Pick St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas J Knautz to Nicholas J Krueger

$236,500; 1922 E Illinois St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Hanna Henry to Michael Leshchenko

$230,000; 1733 Harrow Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Norman R Retzke to Charles Anthony Vescoso Jr

$220,000; 1536 Timber Trail, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by David M Barlog to Jennifer C Lasek

$150,000; 1566 Timber Trl Unit 22D, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mohammed N Jawad to Haydar R Alfatlawi

Willowbrook

$295,000; 238 Brookside Ln Unit C, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by William Anthony Pavlecic to Joseph A Serpico

$183,500; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 820, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Laura Lynn Boak to Dennis Widlock

$152,000; 6135 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 13-101, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Scott T Merda to Istora Kasimova

Woodridge

$575,000; 1661 Witham Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Urfan Malik to Michael Sandifer

$450,000; 7924 Chesterton Court, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Mary B Castellano to John Immormino

$350,000; 6503 Halsey Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by David A Maze to Ankit Chadha

$315,000; 2220 Evergreen Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Mark A Salinas to Julian Cacho

$158,000; 2182 Country Club Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Emmanuel Nicholaou to Michael Rivera

$143,000; 2220 Country Club Dr Unit 13, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Janusz Ptak to Aleksandar Tacev

$100,000; 2013 Country Club Dr Unit 4A, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Gisela Baumel to Therese Sayles

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.