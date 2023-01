Cook County property transfers for Nov. 8 to Dec. 12, 2023

Arlington Heights

$720,000; 124 S Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Nicholas Vittore to Kyle Mcdonald

$372,500; 815 S Dryden Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Georgia Hatzis to Igor Devic

$362,500; 1521 W Russell Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Hossein Hosseini to Mosihur Ahamed

$146,000; 1216 S New Wilke Rd Unit 204, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Plamen I Ivanov to Dzesika Teresko

$137,000; 2205 Nichols Rd Unit 20-E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Oleksandr Okhmat to David Martinez Vidal

$128,000; 2201 Nichols Rd Unit 3E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Moinuddin Family LLC to Mohanjit Lubana

Barrington

$480,000; 227 Monument Ave., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Denver Schmitt to Trevor Guerrieri

$250,000; 21247 N 23rd St., Barrington; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Marsha Storzbach to Kyle Storzbach

Bartlett

$490,000; 1755 Ruzich Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Mark Horne to Darshan Patel

$398,000; 1501 Meridian Court, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ted A Bowles to Brian Whitfield

$334,000; 448 Jervey Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Patricia A Wolfe to Elizabeth Blackwell

$275,000; 1250 Horseshoe Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ruben Hernandez to Bohdan Vyshnevskyi

$273,000; 518 Horizon Dr Unit 518, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Katarzyna Heretyk to Ashokkumar P Vora

$235,000; 372 Snow Drift Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Dominick Cozza Jr to Ebony Robin Curington

$185,000; 119 S Hale Ave Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Irshad U Chaudhry to Dumitru Papuga

$160,000; 743 Sterling Ct Unit B1, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Victoria K Dahl to Milan Desai

$120,000; 195 Elizabeth Ct Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Gordon Savage to Harrison Savage

$120,000; 165 Stephanie Ct Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Adrianna Olalde to Norberto Olalde

Buffalo Grove

$305,000; 324 Satinwood Ct N Unit N, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Albert Zohar to Daniel C Leake

$125,000; 70 Old Oak Dr Unit 220, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Larissa Klyshko to Yelena Nagatkin

$105,000; 5 Villa Verde Dr Unit 104, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Dan H Cicchanowski to Miroslav Kalyniouk

Des Plaines

$585,000; 2715 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Christopher Fleming to Norelly J Avina

$339,000; 1270 Highland Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Martha O Avina to Tiffany L Johnsen

$320,000; 161 E Thacker St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Cynthia M Debock to Todd Kennedy

$290,000; 107 Country Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Megan A Sarasek to Ruhi Barde

$258,000; 1378 Perry St Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Pamela Cote Ackert to Nina M Ehgartner

$221,000; 257 Dover Dr Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Sharadchandra Patel to Dover Investments LLC

$220,000; 1811 Orchard St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Lillian Hams to Cynthia Viveros

$205,000; 910 Beau Dr Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Moawya Masry to Traci M Tedeschi

$154,000; 9416 Bay Colony Dr Unit 25, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Sak Properties LLC to Alexis L Zelms

$105,000; 9818 Bianco Ter Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Helena Peszek to Abdulaziz Kurbanov

Elk Grove Village

$530,000; 1735 Gibson Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by David V Holcomb to Ankit P Agrawal

$517,500; 1726 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Kevin D Fennewald to Sandra Sacta

$441,000; 467 Union Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Leticia H Mariano to Harsh H Mepani

$399,000; 524 Gateshead N, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Susan L Ricciotti to Ronald Lindfors

$300,000; 583 Cedar Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Raymond J Gall to Gerald Christensen

$295,000; 67 Wildwood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Patricia L Mccloughan to Daniel Lenart

$133,000; 209 Washington Sq Unit B, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Brittany N Johnson to Debra C Gidd

Hanover Park

$300,000; 6877 Orchard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Christopher M Volz to Valerie Wails

$260,000; 7371 East Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Vincent Wayne Rychtanek to Rigoberto Guzman

$228,000; 7507 Grant Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Yvonne Beaupaise Seno to Kohouvi Esse

$112,000; 7714 Bolton Way, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Alison M Martin to Adil Jaffer

Hoffman Estates

$550,000; 1571 Crowfoot Cir N, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Mark F Angerame to Abhinay Ramadugu

$395,000; 1330 Blair Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Brian Hanley to Michael John Gablin

$310,000; 1610 Castaway Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Richard Gibson to Sebastian J Cusick

$300,000; 1426 W Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Paul G Hiple to Jodie Rossi

$266,000; 1205 W New Britton Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Dean Real Estate Group LLC

$263,000; 975 Spring Mill Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Samreen Awab to Shilaben Parmar

$247,000; 2213 Harwinton Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Suketu Shah to Katrice Patterson

$235,000; 1801 Raleigh Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Tas Assets LLC to Timothy M Machonga

$200,000; 1722 Ardwick Dr Unit B7L2, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Daniel Grant to Kateryna Vlokh

$185,000; 1778 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jeffrey J Dewert to Jennifer Reid

$125,000; 1800 Huntington Blvd Unit AE105, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Ellen Elizabeth Balzer to Jakub Rafacz

Lake Barrington

$335,000; 69 Hunt Trail, Lake Barrington; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Eleonore Goldstein to Marufa Matin

Long Grove

$722,500; 3949 Hidden Hills Court, Long Grove; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Gustavo Zuniga

Mount Prospect

$500,000; 1420 S Redwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Clifford G Higley Jr to Michael M Wickett

$375,000; 604 E Cedar Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Michael Plancon to Benjamin Paul Harrison

$360,000; 114 W Wimbolton Dr Unit T33, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Theodore G Sdoukos to Ryszard Elsner

$358,000; 507 S Louis St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Toan Tran to Fenix Properties LLC

$255,000; 5 S Pine St Unit 503B, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Rajesh Chatrathy to Stanimir Stoyanov

$240,000; 305 N Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Violeta Herbias to Agatha A Grzybowski

$188,000; 625 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 309, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Janusz Pudelek to Malgorzata Lipiszko

$160,000; 736 Dempster St Unit 110, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Marisol Perez to K & J Holdings & Investments

$153,000; 1528 N River West Ct Unit 1B, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Young Tae Kim to Chung Soon Cho

$60,000; 500 E Dogwood Ln Unit 104, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Tina M Theisen to Transportation Investment Group

Palatine

$409,000; 723 N Greenwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Mark Lazzerini to Evan Lackie

$397,500; 833 N Maple Ave., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Amandeep S Sekhon to Nicholas Westerhof

$390,000; 150 S Elizabeth Ave., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Eric Gutzmer to Olindo R Alo

$372,500; 136 W Cunningham Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Erik R Miller to Maksym Chekis

$355,000; 1046 E Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Daniel J Buss to Sunie Damiano

$335,000; 842 E Lilly Lane, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Anchalee Satidkunakorn to Donald W Cassil

$335,000; 1035 E Plate Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Eric J Noonan to Larry Schoeneman

$324,000; 500 E Robertson St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Judith A Cimaglio to Todd Ball

$321,000; 2101 E Old Hicks Road, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Denise L Blake to Haley Ann Whiteraft

$292,000; 1232 N Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Joanne Rinaldo to Alicia Lockhart

$265,000; 245 W Johnson St Unit 204, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Julie Strzalka to Adella A Muncey

$255,000; 1441 N Driftwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Steven C Szczepanski to LHR Group Holdings LLC

$245,000; 628 S Warren Ave., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by JKJ Properties LLC to Joginder Kaur

$239,000; 276 N Marion St., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by G Scott Williams to Mireya M Galloway

$220,000; 1378 N Knollwood Dr Unit 6B, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Jodie L Rossi to Christopher Binder

$195,000; 2032 N Rand Rd Unit 207, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Mariya Mulyk to Carlo Miguel Tan

$172,000; 2305 N Enlund Dr Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Timothy Vanmersbergen to Luz Santiano

$135,000; 1442 Carol Ct Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Kenneth C Powers to Oleksandr Dymuriak

$115,000; 1473 N Winslowe Dr Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Deepak Prabhakar to Marius Dovidaitis

Prospect Heights

$545,000; 503 N Maple St., Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mark Sherman to Joseph Caputo

$340,000; 303 Country Club Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Samantha Wrobel to Nancy Murakami

$133,000; 814 E Old Willow Rd Unit 111, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Susan S Lee to Michael Thomas Marx

Rolling Meadows

$389,000; 3703 Bluebird Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Clim Dev LLC to Han Uk Yoo

$283,000; 2302 South St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Athutch Homes LLC to Agustin Garcia

$245,000; 3501 Wellington Ct Unit 309, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Cannella Properties Rm LLC to Jeremiah Meserole

$156,000; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit A101, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by James L Mowery to Mortgage Capital Group Holding

$125,000; 5550 Astor Ln Unit 109, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Kimberly M Fazio to Daniele B Spring

Roselle

$335,000; 441 Dee Lane, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Francesca Tyrpin to John W Pfeifer

$225,000; 941 Yosemite Trl Unit D8, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Regina Mancin to Patrick Jacobs

$210,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 107 & 204, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mohammed M Dhedhi to Desai Property LLC

$210,000; 77 Central Ave Unit 104 & 106, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mohammed Dhedhi to Desai Property LLC

Schaumburg

$549,000; 2251 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Ravikumar V Patel

$540,000; 1201 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Oleksander O Borshchuk

$515,000; 500 Governors Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Hitesh Bhatt to Zuocai Gao

$505,000; 2247 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Heta D Patel

$430,500; 933 Parker Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Darrell Taylor to Samleang Chhim

$400,000; 1864 Keystone Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Shaheen Khan to Daniel A Piovosi

$236,000; 263 Buckingham Ct Unit A1, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Laura L Kehl to Nandinerdene Erdenebaatar

$235,000; 15 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 4C, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Irina Del Genio to Jesus Pacheco Moreno

$225,000; 431 Drake Cir Unit 1B, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Debra L Kopplin

$211,500; 294 Meribel Ct Unit 31 294 A, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Ryan Michelson to Sunita Dsouza

$208,000; 137 White Oak Ct Unit 8, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Carlos R Lievano to Erik Tiscareno

$199,000; 600 Berkley Ct Unit X1, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Liselotte A Newman to Kevin T Jezwiak

$125,000; 1926 Prairie Sq Unit 217B, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Karen Rose Wise to John G Mark III

Streamwood

$275,000; 309 Chase Terrace, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by John Charles Domschke Sr to Marisol Figueroa

$270,000; 1614 Walker Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Kevin Andrzejczak to Kevin R Duarte

$260,000; 122 Meredith Ln Unit 2, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Portia S Baker to Aleh Hoizha

$245,000; 144 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Stephen J Sylvester to Nicholas P Prusko

$235,000; 1824 Williamsburg Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by JVA Three LLC to JD & Sons Property Management

$232,000; 195 Brittany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Schaumburg Property Management to Natalia Siek

$190,000; 16 Truman Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Anthony B Tucci to Ibis Munoz Qrtiz

$185,000; 219 Ivy Court, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Rodger P Reaume to Brebda J Resendiz

$142,500; 705 Garden Cir Unit 7, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 21, 2022, by Gayle L Bernacki to Mihir Modi

Wheeling

$229,000; 877 Oxford Pl Unit 113B, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vasilije Dabic to Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Alvarez

$185,500; 812 Coventry Place, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vitaliy Kunin to Eduard Zinin

$163,500; 1525 Sander Ct Unit 316, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 18, 2022, by Jason P Robbins to Telman Abdulgalimov

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.