Carpentersville man dies after being hit by car in Algonquin

An 80-year-old Carpentersville man who was out walking a dog Thursday night died after being hit by a car in Algonquin.

The man, who police did not identify, was walking southbound across the eastbound lanes of Route 62 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man from Lake in the Hills. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Route 62 just east of Compton Drive.

The pedestrian was transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle, who also was not identified, had the right of way and was proceeding on a green light, Algonquin Police Deputy Chief Ryan Markham said. There was no crosswalk where the pedestrian was crossing and he was wearing dark clothes, Markham added.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no citations have been issued, Markham said. The dog was injured and turned over to family members, Markham said.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident can contact the police department at (847) 658-4531.