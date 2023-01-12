U.S. attorney in Chicago leaving office by early March
Updated 1/12/2023 4:30 PM
Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch plans to leave the Justice Department "in early 2023" for the private sector, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Thursday.
Lausch has overseen major public corruption investigations in his five years in office. They culminated with criminal charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan -- and ultimately reshaped Chicago politics.
Garland revealed Lausch's plans while making comments about the appointment of a special counsel to look into potentially classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center, where President Joe Biden kept an office after he left the vice presidency.
