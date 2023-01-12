Test your trivia skills in online game hosted by Fremont Public Library
Updated 1/12/2023 2:04 PM
Mundelein's Fremont Public Library will host a virtual trivia contest Wednesday night.
The game is set for 7 p.m. and is for adults. The winner will get a prize.
Registration is required and can be completed online at fremontlibrary.org/event/7510246.
