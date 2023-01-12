Shots fired down, other serious crime up 6% in Elgin

Shots fired incidents in Elgin were down, while serious crime overall was up in 2022, according to the police department's newly released annual report.

Coming off a 50-year low rate in 2021, serious crime rose 6 percent last year.

"It's a little bit of an increase. However, we're well within the expected range of that decreasing trend," Police Chief Ana Lalley said.

While homicides in the city fell to three from six in 2021, other violent Group A crimes, which include aggravated assault, rape and robbery, were up. Group A offenses increased by 76 from 3,695 in 2021 to 4,041 in 2022.

Some of the biggest jumps came in aggravated assault cases (up 46 to 204 in 2022), burglary theft to motor vehicles, including catalytic converter thefts (from 187 in 2021 to 298 last year), and weapons charges (up to 135 from 100 in 2021).

Gunfire incidents were down 12% from 66 in 2021 to 58 last year.

Lalley attributed the decrease to public awareness, working with federal and local agencies, and a detail focusing on gunfire incidents.

"We're happy for that downward trend," Lalley said. "It's still high, and we need to continue to push those numbers down. And I think that's something that has been a priority."

The gunfire incidents resulted in 15 gunshot victims, including two homicide victims, in 2022. Thirty-one incidents resulted in property damage, and 73 guns were seized. Seventeen cases resulted in arrests or charges filed.

While serious crime was up, so were arrests. Elgin officers arrested 279 more people year over year, a 15% increase.

Of the 2,144 arrests made, 104 required a response to resistance- either a show of force like drawing a Taser or firearm or a use of force, including physical restraint. Half of the 104 were physical force only, and no officer had to discharge a firearm. Shows of force were up over 2021, which Lalley said may be attributable to the pandemic.

"If you look at 2018, 2019, 2020, we're lower than those years," she said. She added that with over 87,000 calls for service, the number of calls that required a use or show of force is small.

Group B crimes, like disorderly conduct and DUI, were down from 1,066 to 1,048.

Lalley said the easing of pandemic restrictions allowed the department to resume more community outreach in 2022.

"We made it a point to really focus on our Hispanic population," Lalley said.

The department held its first "Concha with a Cop" event as an alternative to its traditional "Coffee with a Cop." The department also collaborated on a quinceanera event for seniors and held a Dia de los Muertos event that drew nearly 500 people.

"It's really just about building those relationships and building trust," Lalley said.

While the report focuses a lot on numbers and statistics, Lalley said it's important to remember the people involved.

"I'm very proud of the department members (and) the work they did," Lalley said. "But also the community for their engagement and their participation."