 

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Arlington Heights apartment complex fire

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 1/12/2023 8:11 AM

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire at an Arlington Heights apartment complex late Wednesday night, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

The man was transported to a hospital after firefighters found him on a couch in a unit with heavy smoke.

 

The fire, on the 2300 block of east Olive Street, displaced residents in 48 units of the complex.

