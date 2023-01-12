Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Arlington Heights apartment complex fire
Updated 1/12/2023 8:11 AM
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire at an Arlington Heights apartment complex late Wednesday night, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
The man was transported to a hospital after firefighters found him on a couch in a unit with heavy smoke.
The fire, on the 2300 block of east Olive Street, displaced residents in 48 units of the complex.
