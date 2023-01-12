Man dies after Arlington Heights apartment fire

A man who was severely injured in a fire at an Arlington Heights apartment complex late Wednesday night died Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters found the victim, whose name has not been released, in a first-floor unit that was fully involved with flames and heavy smoke, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department. The evening report from the Cook County medical examiner's office indicated he died at 3:54 p.m. Thursday at Loyola University Medical Center.

The fire, on the 2300 block of East Olive Street, broke out shortly before midnight in the 4-story, 48-unit building. Dispatchers received multiple calls reporting an activated fire alarm and smoke in the first-floor hallway, officials said.

First arriving crews found the fully involved apartment, made entry, and put water on the fire. After rescuing the resident, firefighters evacuated all other apartment units in the complex.

No other injuries were reported.

The main fire damage was contained to unit where it started, with heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the first floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire and police departments, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

About 30 firefighters from six departments responded to the blaze.