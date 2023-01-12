Man charged with murder after slain cousin found in wheelbarrow

A 27-year-old man faces murder charges after Lake County sheriff's police say deputies caught him apparently in the process of burying his slain cousin.

Quentin V. Harvell of Wadsworth is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Monica T. Green, who he lived with on the 13100 block of West Shenandoah Trail.

According to the sheriff's office, a relative asked police Wednesday to perform a well-being check at the residence after she went to the home earlier that day to pick Green up for an appointment but hadn't been able to contact her.

The relative said Harvell instead came out of the house to tell her that Green had left, which the relative told investigators was unusual because Green didn't have a mode of transportation, officials said.

Deputies arrived at 6:20 p.m. and met with Harvell, sheriff's police said. During the conversation, deputies noticed Harvell had what appeared to be dry blood on his arms. They detained him and searched the residence, finding a shovel near the rear door and Green's body in a wheelbarrow along a tree-line at the edge of the property, according to the sheriff's office.

During a later search, deputies found a bloody knife in the home, officials said.

Harvell is being held at Lake County jail awaiting a bond hearing.