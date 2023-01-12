Learn about the local impact of climate change at Jan. 24 forum in Aurora

The League of Women Voters Aurora Areais hosting a community forum Jan. 24 to discuss the impact of climate change in daily life.

"The Local Impact of Climate Change" will begin at 6 p.m. at Aurora Public Library's Santori Branch, 101 S. River St. in Aurora. The program also can be accessed virtually by registering on the library's website, www.aurorapubliclibrary.org.

Scheduled speakers include Kristina Murphy, chair of the Aurora Sustainability Board and a meteorologist and water technical lead, WSP Global, Environmental Consulting Co.; and Ivy Klee, resource management coordinator, Kane County Department of Environment & Water Resources.

Murphy will talk about the current effects of climate change on the region, and Klee will give a presentation on work by Kane County and local municipalities in creating a countywide Climate Action Implementation Plan. Each will speak for 15 to 20 minutes. Their talks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.