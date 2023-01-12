Huntley man pleads not guilty to drug charges

Shaw Local News Network

A 32-year-old Huntley man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations he possessed large amounts of LSD and other drugs.

Michael W. Krawczyk, of the 11600 block of the Hawthorne Way, is charged with possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 parts of LSD, as well as possession of alprazolam, psilocybin, diazepam and amphetamine, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious charge, Krawczyk faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines, McHenry County Judge James Cowlin said during his arraignment.

The drugs were found as part of an ongoing marijuana trafficking and money laundering investigation being conducted by the McHenry County sheriff's office, according to a motion filed by prosectors asking the judge to require Krawczyk prove the source of any bond funds.

The drugs were found in Krawczyk's bedroom during a police search, according to prosecutors. Police suspect him of "helping other individuals launder large amounts of" cash in the county and throughout the state.

Krawczyk has not been charged with money laundering or trafficking. Prosecutors declined to comment on whether charges were being considered.

He was arrested on a $500,000 warrant on Oct. 28. His bond was reduced to $150,000, and on Nov. 3, he posted the required 10% and was released from the McHenry County jail.

Attempts to reach his attorney were not immediately successful.

Krawczyk is due back in court March 1.