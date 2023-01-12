Health department recommends checking radon levels this winter
Updated 1/12/2023 2:04 PM
The Lake County Health Department recommends residents test for radon in their homes and apartments during the winter season, when indoor radon levels are highest.
The odorless, colorless gas, which can cause lung cancer, occurs naturally in rocks and soil and can build up in homes over time. Radon can seep into homes through cracks in basement floors and foundations, crawl spaces, poorly sealed sump pumps, porous cinder block walls and other foundation floor and wall penetrations.
Short-term test kits are available for $10, which includes return postage, laboratory analysis and interpretation by health department staff. Visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/2450/Radon.
Article Comments
