Wheeling ride-share driver pleads guilty to battery of female passenger

A Wheeling ride-share driver has pleaded guilty to the May 2019 aggravated battery/strangulation of a female passenger.

Alexander Sowa, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday, court records show. In exchange for his plea, he was sentenced to five years in prison to be served at 50%.

Sowa, however, received credit for 1,344 days in custody, which means he served beyond his five-year sentence, according to court records. For that reason, "his time is considered served," court records show.

Sowa picked up the passenger on May 2, 2019, and drove her to Elk Grove Village instead of the Des Plaines address she requested. According to police, Sowa sexually assaulted the woman then drove her to Mount Prospect, where he sexually assaulted her again.

The Illinois Department of Corrections website shows Sowa on parole. His projected discharge date is July 9, according to IDOC.