Rolling Meadows Public Library's winter reading program big win for patrons

Reader Services staff members Robin Schroeder and Carrie DeMoss invite you to spin the Prize Wheel when you sign up for Libraryopoly, the Rolling Meadows Public Library's first Winter Reading Program for adults and teens. Courtesy of the Rolling Meadows Library

The lottery isn't the only way to win for Rolling Meadows Library patrons. The library is excited to announce its first Winter Reading Program, Libraryopoly, which will kick off Saturday, Jan. 14, with a Games! Games! Games! event. Library users can win a variety of prizes in multiple ways.

First up, users can join library staff for puzzles, trivia, cookie decorating, cocoa and prizes on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the library, 3110 Martin Lane, in Rolling Meadows.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to get together with residents and other patrons! We've been working hard to plan an inclusive event that will give everyone something fun to do on a cold, winter weekend," said Mary Constance Back, Readers Services director. "The Games, Games, Games program seemed like a fantastic way to introduce our new Winter Reading Program, so we hope everyone will join us for this event. However, even if they can't make it on the 14th, we want them to stop in and grab a Libraryopoly game board whenever they can."

According to Back, the goal for winter is to help people get to know the library. Rolling Meadows Library offers a variety of unique services, areas and materials that many patrons don't even know about, so Libraryopoly was designed to help people explore. As they complete tasks and read, they are invited to spin the prize wheel.

Anyone interested is invited to find information or register at www.rmlib.org or call (847) 259-6050.

The Winter Reading Program runs from Jan. 16-March 5.