Officials: No injuries in fire at LaSalle chemical plant

A Peru firefighter attacks the flames and smoke from above at Carus Chemical on Wednesday in La Salle. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

A Carus Chemical employee walks out of the plant with an Oglesby firefighter on Wednesday in La Salle. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

An aerial view of a massive fire at Carus Chemical Co. on Wednesday in La Salle. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

A firefighter hooks up a hose to a hydrant on the south side of the Carus Chemical plant on Wednesday in La Salle. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

Emergency personel meets with Carus employees outside the Carus Chemical Co. on Wednesday in La Salle. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

La SALLE, Ill. -- Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a LaSalle chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported.

After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city's third and fourth wards to shelter in place. La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said that order remains in place as officials consider next steps.

Carus Chemical workers were evacuated from the plant and all them have been accounted for, said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski.

There were reports of explosions being heard about 9 a.m. followed by smoke that was visible from the plant, the News-Tribune reported.

Janick said he couldn't confirm any explosions. He said it's not known yet what caused the blaze.

In a statement, a Carus official said the fire began in the plant's shipping area.

"We are thankful everyone is safe, and we are also grateful to the La Salle Fire Department and crews from the surrounding area who responded to address this situation to keep the area safe," said Allen Gibbs, the company's vice president of operations. "Carus' priority is to protect the health and safety of the employees, emergency personnel who are responding to this fire and the nearby community."

Kim Biggs, a spokesperson for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said the agency is still gathering information and will respond to the site.

Live video feeds around 11 a.m. showed multiple fire engines parked near the plant, aiming hoses toward the building as gray and white smoke rose from the area.

Carus Chemical produces potassium permanganate, an oxidant used to treat drinking water, wastewater, industrial process chemicals and for numerous other applications, according to the company's website.