 

Mundelein executive assistant honored for 27 years of service

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 1/11/2023 3:09 PM

A longtime Mundelein employee who served as executive assistant for two police chiefs, two village administrators and a mayor until her recent retirement was publicly lauded for her work this week.

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz read a proclamation honoring Cynthia Peart during Monday's village board meeting.

 

Peart, of Wadsworth, was hired in 1995 as then-Police Chief Raymond J. Rose's executive assistant. When Rose retired, Peart kept the same role for his successor, Eric Guenther.

Peart transferred to village hall in 2013, serving Lentz, then-Village Administrator John Lobaito and then Guenther again when he was named administrator in 2020.

In addition to her daily duties, Peart was involved with the A-May-Zing Mundelein volunteer day and other community programs and events.

Peart retired Jan. 3.

"We're going to miss you a lot," Lentz told Peart after reading the proclamation.

Peart thanked Lentz, Guenther and the trustees for the honor. She spoke of how she got the job -- answering a newspaper advertisement handed to her by her mother -- as well her experiences and the accomplishments the village garnered during her 27-year tenure.

"As a secretary, you succeed or fail with your boss," Peart said. "I was blessed to be lucky enough to succeed with all of them."

