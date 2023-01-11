Madigan quipped that his associates 'have made out like bandits' from ComEd deals, feds say

In summer 2018, months before it became apparent they were the targets of a federal investigation, then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was reminded by a longtime confidant about a contract they'd help someone land that tied the person to ComEd.

Madigan then interrupted his confidant, Michael McClain. Authorities say the men were near the end of an almost decadelong scheme, in which they persuaded ComEd to give Madigan's associates jobs, contracts and money to curry favor with the speaker.

"Some of these guys have made out like bandits, Mike," Madigan quipped, according to a newly released transcript of the conversation that was caught on a federal wiretap.

"Oh my God, for very little work too," McClain said, coughing amid his response. "Very little work."

