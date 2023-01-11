Gun shop owners say they'll keep high-powered inventory in storage

The owner of Maxon Shooter's Supplies & Indoor Range in Des Plaines says he will keep the now-illegal guns and magazines in boxes in the back of the store until they can be sold again. Courtesy of Maxon Shooter's Supplies & Indoor Range

In the days before Illinois' assault weapons ban was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday, business ticked up at Maxon Shooter's Supplies, a gun shop in suburban Des Plaines.

Handgun sales doubled, and rifle sales were 10 times what they were over the last year, according to owner Dan Eldridge.

"There's been quite a rush of people trying to get in under the wire," Eldridge said. "Obviously, the law-abiding gun owners are concerned. And they're voting with their wallets."

But now that hundreds of thousands of dollars of his inventory is illegal to sell, Eldridge and other gun shop owners are navigating what steps to take next.

Eldridge and other gun store owners believe the ban is unconstitutional and are holding on to their now-illegal stock in hopes of one day selling it in Illinois.

