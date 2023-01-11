 

Gas leak to keep Elgin intersection closed until at least Thursday morning

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 1/11/2023 2:02 PM

Elgin police say a gas leak discovered Tuesday afternoon will keep the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road closed until at least Thursday morning.

Workers in the area damaged a natural gas line, causing the leak. The intersection was closed to traffic in all directions around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Police say there is no safety concern for residents as it relates to the gas leak.

