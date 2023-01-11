FAA computer debacle delays hundreds of O'Hare, Midway flights

Wednesday's aviation computer meltdown snarled flights for countless business travelers, families and honeymooners at O'Hare International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded domestic departures Tuesday evening after a computer system outage stopped the distribution of mandatory safety notices to pilots.

The ground stop was lifted around 8 a.m. Central Time, but by that point air traffic was in disarray across the U.S.

Business traveler Belinda Moore of Kansas waited for three hours at the airport before her American Airlines flight lifted off for O'Hare. Customer service "didn't know anything to tell us," she said Wednesday morning in Terminal 3.

Delays averaged 43 minutes at O'Hare as of early afternoon Wednesday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. In a 24-hour period, about 46% or 851 of the airport's 1,851 scheduled flights were late and 115 were canceled as of 1 p.m.

Newlywed Chicagoans Eric and Reid Johnson waited for their luggage to be unloaded from a plane that never took off.

"We were supposed to go to Jamaica on our honeymoon," Eric Johnson said. "Our flight got canceled. The earliest flight they could rebook us on was Friday morning."

"We had a direct flight and now we have to connect through Philadelphia," Reid Johnson added.

It appeared their 9 a.m. flight was on time when the couple left for O'Hare, but "we got here, and it was at 10 a.m., and then 10:39 a.m., and then it was canceled," Eric Johnson said.

"This has never happened to us before, and what an unfortunate time for this to happen."

Their next hurdle is rescheduling their resort booking.

Peoria mom Sue Jensen's flight to Fort Lauderdale with her two daughters for a hockey tournament was delayed for an hour.

"I'm fine if this one sticks -- I just worry if, in another half-hour, I get a notice it's delayed again," she said.

Jensen was "kind of surprised at the outage."

"I have enough background in technology and software (that) it seems a little concerning they had that big of a glitch and shut everything down. They've not announced the cause, yet, they're back up and running. It's a little bit weird considering they've never had that sort of issue before" with notifications.

Jensen said she was not concerned about getting back on a plane, but, she added, "I wonder how much more is going happen throughout the day and if it's truly fixed."

At Midway International Airport, delays were averaging 69 minutes. In a 24-hour period, about 60% or 308 of the airport's 518 scheduled flights were late and 52 were canceled as of 1 p.m.

The technical issues hit smaller airports also. At the DuPage Airport in West Chicago, "we believe there were some minor delays with regards to departures this morning but no major impact," Executive Director Mark Doles said.

At Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, five flights were delayed. But "the system was back on line at 8 a.m. and we've seen aircraft come and go throughout the day," Executive Director Jeff Miller said.

Private jets have more flexibility rescheduling than major airlines, which are playing catch up, Miller explained.

"Now the system is backlogged," he said. "It's operating but every airport uses the same database ... now everybody is updating their systems."