2 men charged with murder in Aurora shooting

Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting last fall in Aurora that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Samuel Garcia, 24, of the 600 block of South Fourth Street in Aurora, and Alonzo Sanchez, 24, of the 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Montgomery, are each charged with first-degree murder for the death of Ferrer Velasquez.

They are also charged with aggravated battery for injuring another man, who was shot in the face and an arm, according to Kane County court records.

The charges were filed Jan. 5 and unsealed Tuesday.

Bail has been set at $750,000 for Garcia and $500,000 for Sanchez.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, police responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue. The 29-year-old Velasquez, who had been shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was flown to a trauma center in Chicago. Velasquez lived on Center.

Garcia has been held in the Kane County jail since Sept. 28 on other charges. Sanchez was admitted to the jail Saturday.