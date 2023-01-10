Used book sale at Wheeling library on Saturday
Updated 1/10/2023 10:29 AM
Wheeling's Indian Trails Public Library will hold a used book sale Saturday.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lake Cook Room at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.
Gently used books and other media will be available. All proceeds benefit the library.
Article Comments
