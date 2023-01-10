Two men charged after carjacking outside Rivers Casino

Kadeem Burton, left, of Evanston and Curtis Rollins of Chicago are facing charges stemming from a carjacking Thursday outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Editor's note: Several details in this story, including the defendant's addresses, have been updated since the initial report.

Two men are being held without bail on charges stemming from a carjacking last week outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Kadeem Burton, 32, of the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue in Evanston, and Curtis Rollins, 31, of the 7500 block of Wabash Avenue in Chicago, are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The crime occurred about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a Chicago man drove a Toyota Prius into Rivers' parking lot and was confronted by men Des Plaines police say were Burton and a gun-wielding Rollins.

The thieves demanded the driver's money, cellphone and keys, searched the man and also took a wallet containing $1,900, police said.

They next ordered the man to take a passenger's seat in his car, police said. According to police, Rollins got behind the wheel and drove to a nearby parking garage on the 9400 block of Devon Avenue in Rosemont, leaving Burton at Rivers.

Rollins got out of the car, told the victim to stay put and left on foot, police said.

Police subsequently found the victim's cellphone in the Rivers parking garage.

Rivers surveillance video revealed that men police identified as Rollins and Burton arrived at the casino in a black Toyota 4Runner driven by a third person. Burton later got back into the 4Runner, which temporarily had left Rivers, and departed, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police spotted the 4Runner on Des Plaines River Road near Oakton Street, stopped it and arrested the three occupants, including Burton.

Officers searched the auto and found several cellphones, ID cards and a sweatshirt matching the description of one worn by one of the carjackers, police said.

Burton confessed to committing the robbery with Rollins, police said. Rollins was arrested that night at a relative's home in Glenview.

Rollins and Burton are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24, authorities said.

The two people in the 4Runner with Burton were ticketed for local drug-related offenses, police said. No other details were immediately available.