Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355

A small plane made an emergency landing on busy I-355 near Bolingbrook at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police said the passenger airplane did not hit any vehicles or tollway equipment, and the pilot is uninjured. The plane is in the southbound lanes.

Officials are still investigating the occurrence and had no further details to add as of 2:45 p.m.

According to reports, the plane is near Boughton Road, which is expected to tie up traffic as rush hour approaches.