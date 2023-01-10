Recycle unwanted holiday lights in Maine Township
Updated 1/10/2023 10:29 AM
You can recycle unwanted holiday lights at the Maine Township office, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.
Lights will be accepted on Jan. 20 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and again on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to many types of lights, people can also donate damaged or old extension cords. Lights on garland, live greens or wreath trees won't be accepted.
For more information, call (847) 297-2510 ext. 232.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.