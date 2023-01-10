Recycle unwanted holiday lights in Maine Township

You can recycle unwanted holiday lights at the Maine Township office, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.

Lights will be accepted on Jan. 20 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and again on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to many types of lights, people can also donate damaged or old extension cords. Lights on garland, live greens or wreath trees won't be accepted.

For more information, call (847) 297-2510 ext. 232.