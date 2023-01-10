Hanover Park man charged with sexually assaulting two girls

A 42-year-old Hanover Park man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges he sexually assaulted two girls over the course of several years.

Herminio Rosales-Ramirez is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. If convicted of both charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Rosales-Ramirez abused one girl between July 2018 and December 2019 when she was 7 to 8 years old.

According to the girl, he threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about the abuse, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto.

The other accuser was 5 to 7 years old when prosecutors say Rosales-Ramirez abused her. They say the abuse occurred between November 2016 and November 2018. As with the other girl, "the defendant also said he would do something to (her) whole family if she told anyone," Modesto said.

Upon his arrest Monday, Rosales-Ramirez told police "that sometimes he drinks a lot and isn't sure what he does," she said.

He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 3.